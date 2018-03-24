March for Our Lives Arizona draws in 15,000 in front of state capitol

“Enough is enough!’

High schoolers.

“Absolutely empowering. I think this shows to an extent how fed up we are,” said Jordan Harb, the 17-year-old who organized Arizona’s March for Our Lives.

“Protect kids not guns!’

Elementary students.

“Do you feel safe going to school right now? No,” said 9-year-old Alejandro Andrade.

“Never again!”

Parents.

“We’re protecting these guns but we’re not protecting these lives. It sickens me,” said Anastacia Andrade, marching with her son.

On Saturday, 15,000 people marched in Arizona in hopes of making big changes.

“We’re called the school shooting generation. Who would’ve thought 50 years ago that that was ever going to be a phrase,” said high schooler Caleb Glenn.

Many marchers told us they want to see universal background checks, bans on bump stocks, and more funding for school counselors. It’s something teacher Cappi Baumgart knows all too well.

“I was trapped in the room for 3 and a half hours with Dave Sanders and 60 kids."

She was teaching at Columbine High School during that shooting in 1999 and marched with tears in her eyes, knowing these kids are scared to go to school.

“I am absolutely appalled that nothing has happened in 19 years,” said Baumgart. “I’m here because I want to support these kids.”

But the march was met with opposition too. A group of counter-protestors made their presence known. Casey Goble stood in front of the Capitol with an AR-15 in hand.

“I just brought it because I have a right to carry it,” said Goble. “If they attack me, I’m going to attack back.”But most were calling for peace, holding up handmade signs. One of those, full of names of those lost to gun violence.

“I said every one of these names, and you know what was sad? I ran out of poster board before I ran out of names,” said marcher Jodie Galassi.

The student organizers said while they were encouraged by the thousands that showed up Saturday morning, they hope the demonstration showed our state government they want to see a stricter gun safety proposal.

