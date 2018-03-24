Wrong-way driver involved in crash killing 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite

Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver has closed a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia says the wreck that occurred Saturday about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Quartzsite killed three people.

Garcia said a vehicle entered I-10 traveling the wrong way in the eastbound traffic lanes and collided with another vehicle. The the three occupants in the victim vehicle were pronounced dead.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers]

The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Garcia said impairment has not been ruled out.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a detour will re-route westbound traffic off I-10 onto Vicksburg Road and U.S. 60 before returning to I-10.

ADOT says the detour is expected to remain in place through Saturday afternoon and that drivers should allow for extra travel time.

Eastbound traffic is unaffected.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.