Wrong-way driver involved in crash killing 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite

Wrong-way driver involved in crash killing 3 people on I-10 near QuartzsitePosted: Updated:
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Bike seat leaves veteran with extreme internal injuries after hit-and-run
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
Woman arrested for beating husband who forgot their anniversary
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Bedridden woman found covered by roaches, maggots
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >
Mother charged after stillborn twins found in suitcase
Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase.More >
Iowa family found dead in Mexico
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Report: Uber knew of problems with self-driving cars before fatal crash
The New York Times is reporting that Uber knew of problems with its self-driving cars for months, before a collision that killed a pedestrian in Tempe on Sunday night.More >
Phoenix PD: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
The suspect started going toward the two officers with the knife, police said.More >
Dirty Dining March 23: Popular fast food restaurant among places cited with 4 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Phoenix PD: Officer injured trying to break up fight
A Phoenix police officer was injured Friday night during an altercation between two men, police said.More >
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
