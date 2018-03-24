State police estimate Phoenix crowd at 15,000 at March For Our Lives rally

People participate in a "March For Our Lives" rally at the state Capitol, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety estimates that 15,000 people attended the March For Our Lives gun-control rally at the state Capitol in Phoenix.

The crowd attending the event organized by high school students heard about an hour of speeches before setting out on a march to and from a point about halfway from the Capitol to the heart of downtown Phoenix.

Two of the student organizers of the event opened it by urging young people to register to vote and boot out officeholders who won't act.

About two-dozen gun-rights supporters staged a counter-protest in the midst of the larger gathering. They held flags and sometimes challenged March For Our Lives participants to debate gun issues.

