Community organizes car wash for Glendale officer shot by suspect

Kent Livingston, back in the hospital after being shot by a suspect in the line of duty. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Glendale Police Sgt. Kent Livingston is back in the hospital, after he was hurt in the line of duty earlier this month. Today the community came out to support him and his family, with a car wash fundraiser in the Cabela's parking lot in Glendale.

Rachel Bousman has worked with Sergeant Livingston for over 20 years and says this hits close to home. "I’ve known him a long time, I’ve worked with him and for him," said Bousman. "He’s a great guy, and it’s so tragic what happened to him."

Sergeant Kent Livingston was shot by a suspect while serving a warrant near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road earlier this month.

[READ MORE: PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead]

Organizers of the car wash are hoping the funds from today will relieve some of the stress from medical expenses.

"Whenever you have a significant injury like this the recovery is slow and long, and so the money donations will really help the family," said Julie Pendergast, President of the Glendale Fraternal Order of Police.

T-shirts with the message "living strong" on the front, were also part of the fundraising effort.

"Kent was really dedicated fitness and wellness overall, so we wanted to keep that spirit moving forward," Pendergast said.

Rich Stringer has helped put on many of these fundraising car washes, usually for the families of fallen officers. He says he's grateful in this case that Livingston is still here.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-involved shootings]

"In this scenario we're really blessed cause Kent is still with us, he’s going to make a full recovery so this is more of a celebration," Stringer said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.