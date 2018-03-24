Cooler temperatures move into Arizona

Gorgeous weather is expected this weekend in the Phoenix Valley, with only a modest cooling taking place Saturday and Sunday.

A trough is currently situated across the Pacific Northwest. This will help drop daytime highs to the low 80s Saturday afternoon and the mid 70s Sunday afternoon in Metro Phoenix. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

A tightening pressure gradient will kick up southwesterly breezes each day statewide.

A low pressure system tracking through the area Monday and Tuesday will cool temperatures down even more so and kick up winds again. The Valley should stay dry, but there's a slight chance of rain and snow showers for the higher elevations north and east of Metro Phoenix.

Blowing dust is a possibility Tuesday afternoon in susceptible areas, with wind gusts of 40 mph possible.

High pressure builds back into the region Wednesday through the end of next week, allowing daytime highs to rise to above normal levels once again.

In Phoenix, the forecast high Saturday is 81, 75 for Sunday, 71 on Monday, the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. The seasonal average high for this time of the year is 79.

