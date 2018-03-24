Cooler temperatures move into Arizona

Cooler temperatures move into ArizonaPosted: Updated:
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Bike seat leaves veteran with extreme internal injuries after hit-and-run
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
Woman arrested for beating husband who forgot their anniversary
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Mother charged after stillborn twins found in suitcase
Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase.More >
Bedridden woman found covered by roaches, maggots
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >
Iowa family found dead in Mexico
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Phoenix PD: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
The suspect started going toward the two officers with the knife, police said.More >
Phoenix PD: Officer injured trying to break up fight
A Phoenix police officer was injured Friday night during an altercation between two men, police said.More >
Report: Uber knew of problems with self-driving cars before fatal crash
The New York Times is reporting that Uber knew of problems with its self-driving cars for months, before a collision that killed a pedestrian in Tempe on Sunday night.More >
Dirty Dining March 23: Popular fast food restaurant among places cited with 4 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student
The victim's parents called the police after a monitoring app alerted them to suspicious text massage's on their son's phone. "The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two," said Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department. Full story @ https://goo.gl/Y65ys1.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
VIDEO: Couple and baby horse rescued from Salt River by MCSO
A couple who tried to rescue a baby horse in the Salt River ended up needing a rescue of their own. [FULL STORY]More >
DIRTY DINING: Popular fast food restaurant cited with 4 health code violations
Moldy vegetables. Heavy slime on food equipment. Going out to eat this week-end can be hazardous to your health, so you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.More >
