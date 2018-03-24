Arizona students make last-minute preparations ahead of March For Our Lives

Teenagers are dong last-minute preparations as they organize a march, potentially 20,000 strong at the state capitol Saturday. The goal is to raise awareness about gun violence.

[RELATED: Arizona students prepare for March for Our Lives rally in Phoenix]

"I think this is a bad time to anger the younger generation, because this is midterm year," said high school Junior Jordan Harb.

In this midterm year, Harb won't be old enough to vote. But that doesn't stop his involvement.

"We have been the Columbine generation, who has experienced school shootings so often, that we have thoughts about them almost daily," Harb said.

He said their group, March For Our Lives AZ, wants to encourage changes to our gun laws.

"Universal comprehensive background checks, a ban on bump stock,s and more funding for our school counselors," Harb said.

"I saw what happened in Parkland, and it was enough, I'd had enough," said high school senior Jamie Horowitz.

Just a couple of months ago hadn't cold-called anyone.

"I called a representative and I was terrified to do that, obviously," Horowitz said. Now, she's in charge of outreach.

They go to school full time, and every other waking hour, planning a march at the State Capitol, where they expect 15,000 to 20,000 people and counter-protestors. They aren't even revealing the march route until tomorrow.

"This is an American movement, not just a Democratic or Republican movement," Horowitz said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.