Sun Devils open up practice for fans to see

Herman Edwards has some challenges in his first season with the Sun Devils. He's thin on the offensive line. Receiver John Humphrey will miss the season with a torn Achilles. ASU has San Diego State, Michigan State and Washington on the schedule in the first month.

Edwards doesn't seem concerned, especially about another team scouting the Sun Devils. Edwards opened up practice to the public on Friday night and let news cameras shoot video the entire workout.

"I don’t get it. What are we saying here? I guess some guys just want to close it up. When fans go to a game do they film it? Probably do. You going to tell fans they can’t have one of these (cell phone) to go to the game," said Edwards.

"You see it all the time on Sports Center, ‘I just got that highlight on my phone. I’m not a guy that’s going to worry about this stuff."

In previous seasons it was typical that news cameras could be in practice for the first ten minutes, often missing any type of team activities. Edwards seems fine with letting folks see the Sun Devils.

"We haven’t had a game plan yet. We just need to learn how to practice," said Edwards. "Wait til you see the spring game, you’ll be in shock. We’ll shock a lot of people when that one starts. That’s a surprise you just wait and see."

Edwards plans to let the Sun Devils start tackling next week, once they learn how to practice.

ASU's spring game is set for April 13.

