Couple speaks about being rescued while trying to rescue baby horse in Salt River

For Ryan and Bren Schultz, it was déjà vu.

“In a heartbeat, I would do it in a second,” said Bren.

Another baby horse crossing the Salt River on Friday, less than 24 hours after the couple rescued one doing the exact same thing.

“This is where the foal was trying to walk through. I was standing in the trees where the wiring is over here,” said Ryan.

The two are volunteers with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group and got a call Thursday that a newborn foal had fallen in the current. That’s when they rushed to the scene.

“There was no other option than to get in the water and get that baby out because the baby was going to die,” said Bren.

But the current was too much for them, too. The couple had to hang onto the baby horse while just trying to hang on themselves.

“It was pretty scary when I couldn’t find footing,” said Bren.

That’s when Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to make a rescue and pulled the couple and the baby horse onto their boat and to safety. The wild horse group said SRP let out so much water from the reservoirs in the last three days that it didn’t give wildlife time to adjust. They’re now calling for change.

“Let's do that same thing but maybe in 14 days instead of three days,” said Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

But for now, the couple is just thankful they could be there for the baby horse, and thankful the sheriff’s deputy was there for them.

“The lead deputy on the rescue was named Clint, so we’ve named the horse after him,” said Ryan.

We did reach out to SRP to ask if they would change their protocol but have not heard back. The volunteer group said they don’t expect the water to recede anytime soon but said the horses will adjust to the new environment and should relocate to a safer part of the river within about a week.

If you see a horse in distress along the Salt River, call the hotline so volunteers can come rescue it. The number is 480-868-9301.

