Report: Uber knew of problems with self-driving cars before fatal crash

The New York Times is reporting that Uber knew of problems with its self-driving cars for months, before a collision that killed a pedestrian in Tempe on Sunday night.

The Times reports that its reporters had reviewed 100 pages of internal Uber documents that showed the "cars were having trouble driving through construction zones and next to tall vehicles" and "Uber's human drivers had to intervene far more frequently" than their competitors.

The article states that Waymo's cars "went an average of nearly 56-hundred miles" before drivers had to take over to avoid trouble. "Uber was struggling to meet its target of 13 miles between intervention" in Arizona, according to the article.

Arizona's Governor Doug Ducey has been a champion of the self-driving car industry. He has touted Arizona's few regulations in his efforts to lure the companies to Arizona from California. His efforts have been successful, as there are more than 600 self-driving cars being tested on streets in the Phoenix area.

But while California requires self-driving car companies to report problems they are having, Arizona has no such requirements. So state transportation officials would not have known about Uber's problems.

The cause of Sunday's collision, which killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, is under investigation.

A spokesperson for Uber emailed a statement to CBS 5 Investigates, which reads:

"We recognize our responsibility to contribute to safety in our communities and believe that technology has the power to make transportation safer than ever before. So as we develop self-driving technology, safety is our primary concern every step of the way. We’re heartbroken by what happened this week, and our cars remain grounded. We continue to assist investigators in any way we can."

Gov. Ducey's office had not responded to an email requesting comment at the time this article was published Friday night.

