Phoenix PD: Officer injured trying to break up fight

A Phoenix police officer was injured Friday night during an altercation between two men, police said.

The officer saw two men engaged in a fight near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The officer tried to break up the fight. Two other men pushed the officer from behind, which caused his arm to go through a car window, police said.

The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police are currently searching for a suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

