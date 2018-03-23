Arizona interstate affected by brush fire

By The Associated Press
CORDES JUNCTION, AZ (AP) -

Arizona transportation officials say a southbound stretch of Interstate 17 was closed due to a brush fire.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure of the right southbound lane is about 20 miles south of Cordes Junction.

They're warning drivers to expect heavy delays in the area and consider delaying travel south of the junction until the lane reopens.

Firefighters said the fire burned 8.5 acres.

Officials also reported that traffic was slow in northbound lanes in the area.

