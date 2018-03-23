Arizona interstate affected by brush fire

The closure was about 20 miles south of Cordes Junction. (Source: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

Arizona transportation officials say a southbound stretch of Interstate 17 was closed due to a brush fire.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure of the right southbound lane is about 20 miles south of Cordes Junction.

They're warning drivers to expect heavy delays in the area and consider delaying travel south of the junction until the lane reopens.

Firefighters said the fire burned 8.5 acres.

Officials also reported that traffic was slow in northbound lanes in the area.

The fire on I-17 is contained at 8.5 acres. Resources on scene continuing with mop up operations. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) March 24, 2018

Resources on scene are making progress. Left lane of I-17 S bound has reopened. Use caution as you continue through the fire area as fire and emergency vehicles, and personnel are in the area working. #AZFire https://t.co/Pmu1HIJYOL — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) March 23, 2018

