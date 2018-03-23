Dirty Dining March 23: Popular fast food restaurant among places cited with 4 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Devil’s Advocate Bar and Grill

955 E University Drive

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored on top of steak

Hot dogs with no discard date

Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine

3239 E. Indian School Rd

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Taro root with mold on it

Employee handling ready to eat lettuce with bare hands

Café Tranquilo

401 W. Clarendon Ave

Phx

4 violations

Among the violations:

Staff not washing hands properly

Large chopper stored with heavy slime and food build-up

Rallys

343 W. McKellips Rd

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling hamburger buns without washing up.

Whipped cream and cream cheese not kept at proper temperature.

Worker not cleaning utensils properly.

Dean's List - Perfect Health inspection scores

Super Dragon

1212 E. Northern Ave

Phoenix

85020

Gyro’s Express

7132 E. Becker Lane

Scottsdale

85254

Haji Baba Food

1513 E. Apache Blvd

Tempe

85281

The Yacht Club

20015 N. 108th Ave

Sun City

85373

Texas Roadhouse

16079 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center

Peoria

85382

The Jerkey King

66 S. Dobson Rd

Mesa

85202

