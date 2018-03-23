Dirty Dining March 23: Popular fast food restaurant among places cited with 4 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Devil’s Advocate Bar and Grill
955 E University Drive
Tempe

4 violations 

Among the violations:

Raw chicken stored on top of steak
Hot dogs with no discard date

Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine
3239 E. Indian School Rd
Phoenix

4 violations 

Among the violations:
Taro root with mold on it
Employee handling ready to eat lettuce with bare hands

Café Tranquilo
401 W. Clarendon Ave
Phx

4 violations

Among the violations:
Staff not washing hands properly
Large chopper stored with heavy slime and food build-up

Rallys
343 W. McKellips Rd
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling hamburger buns without washing up.
Whipped cream and cream cheese not kept at proper temperature.
Worker not cleaning utensils properly.

Dean's List - Perfect Health inspection scores

Super Dragon
1212 E. Northern Ave
Phoenix
85020

Gyro’s Express
7132 E. Becker Lane
Scottsdale
85254

Haji Baba Food
1513 E. Apache Blvd
Tempe
85281

The Yacht Club
20015 N. 108th Ave
Sun City
85373

Texas Roadhouse
16079 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center
Peoria
85382

The Jerkey King
66 S. Dobson Rd
Mesa
85202

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

