2 arrested after $1.2+ million in drugs seized at Port of Nogales

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a U.S. citizen and a Mexican citizen in separate failed efforts to smuggle more than $1.2 million of methamphetamine and heroin into the United States on Thursday.

Officers working at the Dennis Deconcini Crossing asked a 32-year-old Mexican man to further inspect his Dodge truck early Thursday morning, when a Customs and Border Protection canine discovered drugs hidden in multiple areas in the man’s truck, investigators said. According to Customs and Border Protection, there were more than 47 pounds of heroin, worth more than $824,000 and more than 59 pounds of meth, which was worth over $177,000.

In another instance, officers at the Deconcini Crossing asked a 33-year-old Tucson woman to inspect her car. During this search, a Customs and Border Patrol canine found 79 pounds of meth worth more than $238,000 within the doors and firewall of her truck, Customs and Border Protection said.

Officers then seized the drugs and vehicles and brought both of those arrested to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

