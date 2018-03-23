Good Samaritans jump in to help Chandler police officer fighting with suspect

Justin Erickson didn't think twice about jumping into action to help a Chandler police officer arrest 32-year-old Mathew Martinez, who was wanted for drugs and shoplifting.

"It was super clear that he was resisting arrest," said Erickson. "He wasn't going to go down without a struggle."

Police body cam video from March 7 shows Martinez handcuffed and down on the ground in the parking lot of a Circle K store off Alma School Road and Knox Road in Chandler.

But getting Martinez in custody wasn't easy.

According to Erickson, Martinez and the officer were rolling around on the ground.

That's when the Gilbert restaurant owner and another man ran over to help.

"I stood over his leg and lowered myself down a little to make sure he didn't get his foot up and kick the officer," said Erickson. "We then tried to grab his arm out from behind his back. Once we got his arms out, I asked (the officer) 'do you need me to hold his arms down so you can get your cuffs?'"

Chandler Police Det. Seth Tyler said they're grateful for what the good Samaritans did, especially how they spoke to the officer first, before jumping in the fight.

"One of the good Samaritans actually asked the officer, 'Do you need help' and the officer said 'yes,' and that's very important."

"Sometimes things happen so fast you don't know who is getting in on the pile, so I tried to make it clear that we're here to help him, not the other guy," said Erickson.

The Chandler police chief sent both good Samaritans a letter thanking them for their actions.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.