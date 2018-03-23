Glendale rolls out plan to put cops on all high school campuses

Local students pressuring Gov. Doug Ducey to pass stricter guns laws says the answer to gun violence is not more guns. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Responding to school shootings across the country, Glendale City leaders rolled out a plan to put more cops on campuses immediately.

Starting Monday, school resource officers will be placed on all nine high school campuses in the city, said Glendale Police Chief Rick St. John.

Currently, four high schools have a resource officer, but St. John said threats made against high schools have increased since the Parkland, Fla., shooting last month.

"We're seeing an unprecedented number of threats and incidents that have begun to occur and they all seem to be linked to what happened in Parkland, Florida," he said.

Although he didn't cite specific examples, the police chief estimated nearly a dozen threats were made over the past four weeks.

As far as who's going to pay for the added school security, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said the details are still being worked out.

The average resource officer costs about $100,000 a year after factoring salary and benefits, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

Weiers said the goal is to get the officers in place and figure out who pays for what later.

Just how effective a school resource officer is at preventing gun violence at school has been up for debate.

Local students pressuring Gov. Doug Ducey to pass stricter guns laws says the answer to gun violence is not more guns.

They've advocated for money to hire more school counselors, saying resource officers are ineffective in preventing teen suicide.

However, supporters of placing more police on school campuses point to a recent shooting in Maryland in which a resource officer stopped a school shooter.

