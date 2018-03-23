Glendale PD: Sergeant shot by suspect readmitted to hospital

Officers said Sgt. Robert Livingston was readmitted back to the hospital. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

The Glendale police sergeant who was shot by a suspect earlier this month has returned to the hospital.

Officers said Sgt. Robert Livingston was readmitted and didn't say how long he would be in the hospital.

He was shot by a suspect on March 2 while serving a warrant near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road. The suspect was later shot and killed.

Livingston was in the hospital for about two weeks when he was released last week.

Police didn't say the specific cause for him getting readmitted.

There is a car wash planned for the Livingston family at the Glendale Cabela's at 91st and Glendale avenues on Saturday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The wash will also have food sales and volunteers will be selling special "Living Strong" t-shirts that benefit Livingston's family.

