'Player of the Year' spends spring break hard at work

Gatorade Player of the Year Taylor Chavez is spending her spring break working with her father. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Taylor Chavez knows the value of hard work. The Valley Vista senior capped off her career by leading her team to back to back state championships. Earlier this week, Gatorade named Taylor it’s “Player of the Year.”

“I was asleep. My mom came in my room at I think 5:30 in the morning, 'Taylor, Taylor, Taylor,” said Chavez in an interview with AZ Family. “I looked up later and I thought it was a dream. And then I woke and checked my twitter and I was like oh wait that was real.”

Chavez is trying to enjoy her final few weeks of high school before heading to the University of Oregon to play for the Ducks. While most high school kids are living it up on spring break, Taylor is working with her dad at Thomasville Furniture in Scottsdale.

“She doesn't have to be told to work, it's just something she wants.,” says Brad Chavez, Taylor’s father. “It's something inside her, she's driven.”

Brad jokes that he blocks his daughter’s attempts at crumbling up paper work and making shots in the company waste basket. Taylor knows she has a lot of work to do before stepping on the floor for the Ducks, who play on Saturday in the Sweet 16 against Minnesota.

“I love Coach Graves,” said Chavez of her soon to be Oregon teammate. “I love the pacific northwest…I feel like I’ll get pushed up there, they’re a championship caliber team.”

It’s all happened fast for Chavez, her college commitment, another state title and the Gatorade “Player of the Year.”

“I’m not big on individual accomplishments,” said Chavez. “But now under my state banner I’ll have a banner with my name on it. It’s crazy to think that whenever I come back from college my name is going to be in that gym.”

She hopes study business at Oregon, and play basketball as long as she can. Taylor says her dream job is to work at Nike. If it doesn’t work out, she might have a future in furniture.

“If you’re looking for something to pass down from generation to generation than Stickley is the place to go,” said Taylor when asked for her best sales pitch for Thomasville.

“We can put a beautiful room together for you,” said Brad with a smile. “She’s great with color scheme and feng shui.”

If you call Thomasville Furniture this week there’s a good chance that the Gatorade Player of the Year will be answering the phone.

