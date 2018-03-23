Man found guilty in heat-related death of son sentenced

Police say say the 43-year-old Koryor was impaired by alcohol after running an errand with his two youngest children in the car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man who left his 2-1/2-year-old son in a hot car and died in 2015 learned his punishment on Friday.

A judge sentenced James Koryor to three years in prison. Back in December, he was found guilty of negligent homicide and child abuse, but not guilty of manslaughter.

Negligent homicide had a maximum of sentence of 2.5 years in prison but if aggravating factors are found, the sentence goes up to 3.75 years.

Back in April of 2015, Koryor went to the liquor store and drank of a bottle of gin with his two sons in the car. He went home and fell asleep, leaving the two boys in the car.

His 5-year-old was able to get out on his own, but the 2-1/2-year-old couldn't and ended up dying in the hot car.

Police estimated the child was left in the car at least two hours. The high temperature that day was 93 degrees.

Investigators said there was damage to the interior of the car, evidence the child struggled to get out, police said.

The boy's mother found the body inside the vehicle when she was leaving the house to go to class.

