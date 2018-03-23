19th annual Chandler Jazz Festival rings in 'Jazz Appreciation Month'

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to make themselves comfortable as they listen to the sounds of blues, smooth jazz and fusion rhythm. (Source: City of Chandler)

Are you looking to jazz up your normal weekend plans? Look no further because the 19th annual Chandler Jazz Festival is coming in less than two weeks.

This festival will kick off "Jazz Appreciation Month" in downtown Chandler on Friday, April 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Chandler Jazz Festival free to the public.

Musical guests include the Francine Reed-Lewis Nash All-Star Band, Bad News Blues Band, Tucson Jazz Institute, Ellington Big band and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to make themselves comfortable as they listen to the sounds of blues, smooth jazz and fusion rhythm.

“In recognition of local live jazz talent from the past, present and future, the City and Downtown Chandler Community Partnership honors Jazz Appreciation Month with a two-day festival featuring more than 85 local and national artists,” said Hermelinda Llamas, event coordinator. “The jazz-fueled outdoor event is a great way for the community to get ready for a melodic month of music.”

Food and drinks will be available to enjoy and those who are 21 and older can participate in the beer and wine garden featuring San Tan Brewing Company and Young’s Market vintage wines.

Music lovers who want to keep the jazz party going can head to West Ally BBQ for their after-hours jam sessions from 10:30 p.m. to midnight both nights of the festival.

For more on the festival schedule, head to chandleraz.gov/jazz.

