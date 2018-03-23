Fundraiser planned for Peoria 2-year-old in need of heart transplant

Isabel Siqueiros is a 2-year-old girl who needs a new heart. Her parents are holding a fundraiser in Peoria to help with medical expenses. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Isabel Siqueiros is a little girl who will capture your heart.

"She is two years old, she is a very happy charismatic little girl," said Sara Resendes, Isabel's mom. Proud dad Jason Siqueiros adds, "She is my little girl and she is so sweet."

But, Isabel needs to do more than capture hearts, she needs a new one.

"She needs a heart transplant….her heart is failing," Resendes said.

Isabel is now on the transplant list at Phoenix Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy earlier this year.

"And we are basically waiting for the call. So she can get her new heart,” Resendes said.

But it is a process that won't be easy.

"Unfortunately heart transplants do not last forever. So 15 or 20 years down the road we are looking at another transplant possibly. Depending on her health and all that," Resendes said. "With insurance even the average cost of a lifetime heart transplant patient is about $100,000."

Fortunately Isabel’s combination of character and cute has already earned her an army of admirers ready to pitch in.

"The Give a Heart Fundraiser kind of started with a couple of our friends talking about doing a car wash, in honor of her," Resendes said. "One of our friends had told his mother about it. And she kind of ran with it."

With the help of friends, and an emphasis on fun, there is a big fundraiser for Isabel Saturday, March 24 at Select Auto Glass in Peoria.

"So they are providing hot dogs, hamburgers, food, there is going to be tons of raffles," the family said.

All money raised goes to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association specifically for Isabel.

"This program will remain with Isabel for the rest of her life, the funds are only available to Isabel for medical expenses," said Resendes.

The fundraiser is giving Isabel's family the heart they need to face the future.

"She is a strong little girl and we think she is going to get through this," Resendes said.

The fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. at 9299 W. Olive #612 in Peoria.

There will be food, raffles, fun activities for kids and local businesses, including Select Auto Glass, ABD Signs & Printing, Advant-Edge Landscaping, We Fix Ugly Pools, City of Peoria - AFSCME. The event is FREE.

