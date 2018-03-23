Utah woman gives birth to quintuplets at Phoenix hospital

Dignity Health spokeswoman Sara Baird said in a news release that Jamie Scott delivered quintuplets Wednesday at St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Utah couple is welcoming five new additions to their family.

Dignity Health spokeswoman Sara Baird said in a news release that Jamie Scott delivered quintuplets Wednesday at St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix.

Jamie and husband Skyler, of St. George, have been documenting the pregnancy on Facebook.

They posted on the social media site that the three girls and two boys each weigh between 2 pounds and 2 pounds and 9 ounces.

Their names are Lily, Violet, Daisy, Logan and Lincoln.

Baird says Jamie Scott was about 29 weeks along when she gave birth.

The couple also has two other sons, ages 12 and 7.

