Consumer Reports March recallsPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
Consumer Reports March recalls
3 On Your Side
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
3 On Your Side
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River
Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River
A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.More >
A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.More >
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Missing Iowa family of four found dead in Mexico, officials say
Missing Iowa family of four found dead in Mexico, officials say
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Woman arrested for beating husband who forgot their anniversary
Woman arrested for beating husband who forgot their anniversary
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Nearly 80 firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Phoenix RV dealership
Nearly 80 firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Phoenix RV dealership
Nearly 80 firefighters were busy fighting a second-alarm fire overnight at a Phoenix RV dealership.More >
Nearly 80 firefighters were busy fighting a second-alarm fire overnight at a Phoenix RV dealership.More >
Researchers finally solve mystery of 'alien' skeleton
Researchers finally solve mystery of 'alien' skeletonA mummified skeleton discovered in Chile's Atacama Desert 15 years ago doesn't look like anyone you've ever met. In fact, some would say it looks, well, alien.More >A mummified skeleton discovered in Chile's Atacama Desert 15 years ago doesn't look like anyone you've ever met. In fact, some would say it looks, well, alien.More >
7-month-old baby accidentally shot by 4-year-old sibling in serious condition
7-month-old baby accidentally shot by 4-year-old sibling in serious condition
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >
Salt River Police involved in shooting near Scottsdale
Salt River Police involved in shooting near Scottsdale
Salt River Police were involved in a shooting at the Pavilions at Talking Stick near Loop 101 and Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale Friday morning.More >
Salt River Police were involved in a shooting at the Pavilions at Talking Stick near Loop 101 and Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale Friday morning.More >
Bedridden woman found covered by roaches, maggots
Bedridden woman found covered by roaches, maggots
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Sun Devils open up practice for fans to see
Sun Devils open up practice for fans to see
Herman Edwards has some challenges in his first season with the Sun Devils. He doesn't seem concerned.More >
Herman Edwards has some challenges in his first season with the Sun Devils. He doesn't seem concerned.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
Consumer Reports March recalls
Dirty Dining March 23: Popular fast food restaurant among places cited with 4 health code violations
Dirty Dining March 23: Popular fast food restaurant among places cited with 4 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Many restaurants, bars rampant with sexual harassment
Many restaurants, bars rampant with sexual harassment
A CBS 5 Investigation found the sexual harassment problem is rampant in the restaurant and bar industries.More >
A CBS 5 Investigation found the sexual harassment problem is rampant in the restaurant and bar industries.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher arrested for sexual misconduct
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher arrested for sexual misconduct
She's accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old boy, and now a Valley sixth-grade teacher is behind bars.More >
RAW VIDEO: Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student brought into jail
RAW VIDEO: Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student brought into jail
On Thursday night, a Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student was brought to the Fourth Avenue Jail.More >
On Thursday night, a Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student was brought to the Fourth Avenue Jail.More >
RAW VIDEO: MCSO rescues couple, horse in Salt River
RAW VIDEO: MCSO rescues couple, horse in Salt River
Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued a couple who helped save a baby horse in the Salt River in Mesa. (Source: Salt River Wild Horse Management Group)More >
Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued a couple who helped save a baby horse in the Salt River in Mesa. (Source: Salt River Wild Horse Management Group)More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Couple and baby horse rescued from Salt River by MCSO
VIDEO: Couple and baby horse rescued from Salt River by MCSO
A couple who tried to rescue a baby horse in the Salt River ended up needing a rescue of their own. [FULL STORY]More >
A couple who tried to rescue a baby horse in the Salt River ended up needing a rescue of their own. [FULL STORY]More >