Consumer Reports March recalls

Ford is recalling 2014-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans because their steering wheels could become loose or even detach while driving.

According to the automaker, a bolt that connects the steering wheel could loosen over time.

As a result, the wheel could come loose and lead to a loss of steering control.

Ford said it knows of two accidents that may be related to this problem, one of which resulted in injury.

If your car is affected, Ford will contact you and fix it for free.

Instant Pot has recalled 104,000 Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicookers because they can overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard.

Instant Pots parent company, Double Insight, reported to the Consumer Product Safety Commission that it had received 107 reports of the multi-cookers overheating, including five that resulted in minor property damage.

No injuries have been cited. The cooker was sold exclusively at Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website.

Hyundai is recalling more than 154,700 of its 2011 Hyundai Sonatas because their front and side airbags and seat belts might not work in a crash.

The airbag issue involves a potential short circuit that could prevent the airbags from inflating.

Hyundai is aware of three vehicles involved in crashes where the airbags were supposed to deploy but did not.

Hyundai is still working on a fix for the issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Amazon is recalling 260,000 portable Power Bank battery chargers because of fire and burn danger.

This stems from the potential of the lithium-ion battery overheating.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that there have been 53 overheating incidents, including four reports of property damage from fire and smoke, and one injury related to chemical burns from the battery.

Consumers are asked to unplug the unit immediately and contact Amazon for a refund.

And by the way, the Takata airbag recall continues because millions of vehicles are affected. It could take years to get all the airbags replaced.

