Phoenix PD: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a call of a vehicle being stolen.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a knife acting distraught. Officers approached the suspect and he held up his knife toward them.

Phoenix PD said officers Tased the suspect three times and then shot him.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said the suspect died from his injuries. No officers were injured.

