Chinese Chicken Sandwich with Sweet Pepper Slaw

Yield: 4 servings

4 each Chicken breasts, about 6 oz. each, flattened slightly

To taste Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

To taste Chinese five spice powder

1/3 cup Peanut oil

4 each Ciabatta buns or baguette

1 recipe Sesame Ginger Mayonnaise (recipe follows)

1 recipe Sweet pepper Slaw (recipe follows)



1. Heat a non-stick skillet with a lid over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt, pepper and five spice powder on both sides, add 2 Tbsp. the peanut oil to the pan and sear the breasts until golden. Turn, sear the other side, cover and lower the heat. Cook the chicken until it registers 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Transfer to a platter.

2. Pre-heat an electric griddle to 350 degrees. Split the buns and brush with the remaining peanut oil. Griddle the buns until golden brown.

3. Spread each slice of the bread with the Sesame Ginger Mayonnaise. Arrange the cooked chicken breast on 4 of the pieces followed by the Sweet Pepper Slaw. Cover with the second half and serve.

Sesame Ginger Mayonnaise

1 each Garlic clove, peeled and chopped

1 Tbsp. Ginger, chopped

1/2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 Tbsp. Sugar

1/2 Tbsp. Soy sauce

1 Tbsp. Rice wine vinegar

1 tsp Sesame oil

3/4 cup Mayonnaise

1. Make a paste with the garlic, ginger, mustard, sugar, soy and vinegar, Fold into the mayonnaise.

Sweet Pepper Slaw

1/3 cup White wine vinegar

1/3 cup Water

1 clove Garlic, peeled and crushed

2 sprig Thyme

1/2 tsp. Mustard Seed

1/2 tsp. Fennel Seed

1 each Bay Leaf

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar, packed

1/2 Tsp. Kosher salt

1 each Carrot Peeled, cut into long thin strips

1 each Red Bell Pepper, seeded, cut into long thin strips

1 each Yellow Bell Pepper, seeded, cut into long thin strips

1 each Cucumber, cut in thin strips

¼ cup Cilantro leaves

1. Combine vinegar, water, garlic, thyme, mustard seed, fennel seed, bay leaf, brown sugar and salt in a non-corrosive saucepan, bring to boil. Place the carrot and peppers in a glass or stainless steel pan and pour the hot liquid over them. Cool to room temperature and add the cucumber and cilantro. Refrigerate until ready to use.