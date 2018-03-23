Chickpea Avocado Salad, Egg Wraps and Maple Vanilla Latte Protein Bites

Courtesy of: Maya Nahra, Registered Dietitian, www.Nuuaria.com

Chickpea Avocado Salad

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 avocados, pitted, and chopped

1 bunch chopped fresh cilantro

1 bunch fresh chopped green onion

1/3 cup feta cheese

juice of 2 limes, avocado or olive oil, salt and pepper to taste for dressing



Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Toss with dressing ingredients. Taste and adjust dressing flavors to your liking.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge up to 3-4 days.

(Recipe adapted from twopeasandtheirpod.com)

Egg Wraps

Ingredients:

eggs

coconut oil or butter (for skillet)

Filling Ingredient Suggestions: strawberries and vanilla yogurt, lunch meat and avocado or cheese, green and hummus

Instructions

Heat a small skillet over medium to high heat. Grease with coconut oil or butter.

In a bowl, crack one egg and whisk with a fork. Pour into a hot pan and tilt pan to spread egg into a large circle on the bottom of the pan.

Let cook 30 seconds. Carefully flip with a large spatula and let cook another 30 seconds.

Remove from pan and repeat with as many eggs as desired.

Let egg wraps cool, then top as desired with fillings, roll and serve warm or cold.

(recipe adapted from theleangreenbean.com)

Maple Vanilla Latte Protein Bites

Ingredients:



1/2 cup finely chopped hazelnuts (you can use a coffee grinder)

2/3 cup almond meal

1/3 to 1/2 cup natural nut butter (sunflower seed butter, cashew butter, peanut butter all work well)

1- 2 tbsp ground coffee

1/4 cup Vanilla bean Protein of choice (we like Sunwarrior vanilla or other vanilla pea protein, whey also works well)

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 Tbsp vanilla bean extract

optional chopped chocolate or coconut sugar to roll protein balls in

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl until a ‘dough’ like consistency has formed. If the dough is too sticky or thin add more almond flour or if its too thick had more maple syrup or nut butter.

Roll into balls then optionally coat in chocolate, more vanilla protein powder or coconut sugar.

Store in the fridge.

(recipe adapted from cottercrunch.com)