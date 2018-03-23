Lavender Scented Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Polenta

Yield: 4 servings

2 each Pork tenderloin (approx. 9 ounces each)

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. Molasses

1 Tbsp. Apple cider vinegar

3 Tbsp. Lavender (culinary)

¼ tsp. Kosher salt

1/8 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. Mint, chopped

1 recipe Creamy Polenta (recipe follows)



1. Trim the tenderloin of any silver skin and place in a glass or stainless steel baking dish. Whisk together the mustard, molasses, vinegar and lavender in a small bowl. Pour half the marinade over the pork and rub into the meat. Cover and marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

2. Pre-heat an oven to 375 degrees. Place pork in a roasting pan on a rack and season with salt and pepper. Bake, basting with some of the reserved marinade, until a meat thermometer registers 150 degrees when inserted in the center (medium). This should take approx. 20-30 minutes.

3. Transfer to a cutting board and brush with some of the remaining reserved marinade. Cover the pork with foil and allow to stand 10 minutes. Slice against the grain and transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with the mint and serve with the Creamy Polenta.



Creamy Polenta

4 cups Water

1 cup Course polenta

2 Tbsp Butter

3/4 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano

¼ cup Crème fraiche (substitute sour cream)

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Sun-dried tomatoes

1. Bring water to a boil in a 4 qt. saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low.

2. Slowly whisk in the polenta. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, cheese and crème fraiche. Season to taste with salt and pepper and top with the tomatoes.



