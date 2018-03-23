Courtesy of: Lauren Smith, Sous Chef, The Sicilian Butcher

Sunday Sugo Sauce & Tomaso’s Meatballs

Sauce:

2 (35-ounce) cans plum tomatoes with basil

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup red wine

½ cup grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

½ cup fresh basil leaves, cut into thin strips

6 ounce can of tomato paste



Meatballs:

1 pound ground sirloin or lean ground beef, pork, turkey, veal, chicken, or any combination

2 eggs

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped, plus 3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup milk

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil



Directions:

Sauce:

Strain the plum tomatoes in a colander to extract the juice, breaking the tomatoes apart with your hands. Discard the pulp and set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add 4 cloves garlic, onion, red and black pepper. Sauté until the onion is soft and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Add juiced tomatoes, red wine, Parmesan and salt. Add the tomato paste and water, stir together over medium heat.

Meatballs:

Put the ground meat in a mixing bowl. Beat the eggs and add them to the meat along with 6 cloves garlic, bread crumbs, salt, pepper, Parmesan and milk. Mix this all together with your hands. Wet your hands with water and continue to wet them as you pinch meat from the bowl and roll into 2-inch balls. Roll the balls in the flour.

Heat 1/2-cup of oil in a large skillet. Add 3 cloves chopped garlic and sauté until golden brown. Remove the garlic with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the meatballs and sauté over medium-high heat, turning them until they are completely brown.