As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, March 23

Law Enforcement Auction of Forfeited Vehicles and Trailers

The United States Marshals Service, District of Arizona, is conducting an online auction of seventeen vehicles and trailers forfeited to the United States Government. Online bidding began March 9, 2018, and closes.

Monday, March 26, 2018 at 11:00am EDT. Photographs of the seventeen vehicles and trailers included in the auction as well as information on bidder registration, how to bid, and payment terms are available on Apple Towing Company's website www.appletowing.com, click on "Auctions, "View Online Auctions", then "U.S. Marshals [Nationwide] Online Auction Ending 3/26/2018" and look for vehicles and trailers with the location of Apple Towing Company in Guadalupe, AZ. No fees or deposits are required, and all items are sold "as is, where is" with reserve.

The public may inspect these vehicles and trailers during a "live" Preview at Apple Towing on Friday, March 23, 2018, from 9:00am-5:00pm at the location at 5720 East Mineral Road Guadalupe, AZ 85283

Live Preview: Friday, March 23, 2018 from 9:00am -5:00pm

Apple Towing

5720 East Mineral Road

Guadalupe, AZ 85283

Phone: (602)796-2188

41st Annual Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts

41st Annual Fall Tempe Festival of the Arts from March 23-25, 2018 this urban fine arts festival features over 350 juried artists from around the country, as well as food trucks, beer and wine gardens, a vintage airstream photo booth, street entertainers, live music on three festival stages, a kid’s zone and much more during the revered three-day fete. The spring festival draws upwards of 250,000 attendees and provides the perfect place to stroll and enjoy the weather while perusing artwork, jewelry, soaps, candles, wearable art, candied popcorns and more. The entire event is family-friendly, admission-free and is easily accessible via ValleyMetro Light Rail, Tempe Orbit buses as well as by car.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tempefestivalofthearts.com/

Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 10am-5:30pm

Wine & Spirits Tasting at CenterPoint Plaza (7th and Mill)

350+ juried artists from across the US

Something for everyone

FREE Event

Tempe Festival of the Arts

310 S Mill Ave, Suite A-201

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 355-6060

SodaPopVintage AZ: New Mid Century, vintage and industrial shop just opened

-5 dealers of midcentury industrial and vintage furniture, lighting, art, clothing

-Owners same as Red Modern Furniture down the street, in Phx over 20 years

You can see the items and history of that store on our website which is www.redmodernfurniture.com

For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sodapopvintageaz/

SodaPopVintageeAZ

4824 N 7th St, Phoenix 85014

Phone: (602) 601-5341

Store Hours: Wed.-Sun. 10-5 or by Appt.

Mom Made Market's third annual shopping event

Over 125 'Momtrepreneur' brands return to Scottsdale for the third year to showcase their products and ideas

The market was founded to give moms and outlet to shop and interact with other moms who support one and other and their entrepreneurial endeavors

Activities for the whole family: face painting balloon animals, Disney princesses and superhero appearances

Tickets are $5, kids 12 and under are free, March 24 and 25 from 10-4 p.m. at Horizon High School

Mom Made Market was created by moms, for moms with a focus on giving moms the opportunity to support moms in business. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Lefebvre family to support their two children with spina bifida. The children have had to endure countless surgeries, with the youngest enduring surgery in utero.

For more information about the Mom Made Market Arizona please visit: www.themommademarket.com/mm-arizona/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themommademarketarizona/

Saturday, March. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon High School

5601 E Greenway Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Melissa Villasenor current cast member on SNL in town to perform at The Tempe Improv

Show Times and Ticket Prices:

Thursday, March 22nd 8:00 PM

18 & over

Friday, March 23rd 7:30 PM

21 & over

Friday, March 23rd 10:00 PM

18 & over

Saturday, March 24th 7:00 PM

21 & over

Saturday, March 24th 9:30 PM

21 & over

Ticket Price: $20.00/$25.57

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

National Puppy Day adoption special at AAWL

It's for the "young at heart," meaning the first 10 adult dogs will have all their adoption fees waived.

Local credit union Desert Financial will sponsor the first 10 adult dog adoptions at AAWL including any of the cute faces at this Google Drive link on 3/23! All dogs adopted from AAWL are fully vaccinated (including canine influenza), are spayed/neutered, microchipped, receive a 4-pound bag of food to help them transition into a new diet and are tested for a variety of medical issues prior to going home!



Doors opens at 11:30 a.m. on March 23rd.

For more information visit: https://aawl.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

LEGOLAND Castle Hotel and SEA LIFE Aquarium

2018 will be the biggest year in Resort history with the opening of the nation's first LEGOLAND Castle Hotel on April 27 and the opening of Merlin's largest ride investment ever with LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure Submarine Ride this summer.

To learn more about the new additions visit: https://www.legoland.com/california/about-us/press/press-room/legoland-california-new-for-2018/

For more information: https://www.legoland.com/

