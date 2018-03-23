As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, March 23

As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, March 23Posted: Updated:
Law Enforcement Auction of Forfeited Vehicles and Trailers
The United States Marshals Service, District of Arizona, is conducting an online auction of seventeen vehicles and trailers forfeited to the United States Government. Online bidding began March 9, 2018, and closes.
Monday, March 26, 2018 at 11:00am EDT. Photographs of the seventeen vehicles and trailers included in the auction as well as information on bidder registration, how to bid, and payment terms are available on Apple Towing Company's website www.appletowing.com, click on "Auctions, "View Online Auctions", then "U.S. Marshals [Nationwide] Online Auction Ending 3/26/2018" and look for vehicles and trailers with the location of Apple Towing Company in Guadalupe, AZ. No fees or deposits are required, and all items are sold "as is, where is" with reserve.
The public may inspect these vehicles and trailers during a "live" Preview at Apple Towing on Friday, March 23, 2018, from 9:00am-5:00pm at the location at 5720 East Mineral Road Guadalupe, AZ 85283
Live Preview: Friday, March 23, 2018 from 9:00am -5:00pm
Apple Towing
5720 East Mineral Road
Guadalupe, AZ 85283
Phone: (602)796-2188
41st Annual Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts
41st Annual Fall Tempe Festival of the Arts from March 23-25, 2018 this urban fine arts festival features over 350 juried artists from around the country, as well as food trucks, beer and wine gardens, a vintage airstream photo booth, street entertainers, live music on three festival stages, a kid’s zone and much more during the revered three-day fete. The spring festival draws upwards of 250,000 attendees and provides the perfect place to stroll and enjoy the weather while perusing artwork, jewelry, soaps, candles, wearable art, candied popcorns and more. The entire event is family-friendly, admission-free and is easily accessible via ValleyMetro Light Rail, Tempe Orbit buses as well as by car.
For more information, please visit: https://www.tempefestivalofthearts.com/
Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 10am-5:30pm
Wine & Spirits Tasting at CenterPoint Plaza (7th and Mill)
350+ juried artists from across the US
Something for everyone
FREE Event
Tempe Festival of the Arts
310 S Mill Ave, Suite A-201
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 355-6060
SodaPopVintage AZ: New Mid Century, vintage and industrial shop just opened
-5 dealers of midcentury industrial and vintage furniture, lighting, art, clothing
-Owners same as Red Modern Furniture down the street, in Phx over 20 years
You can see the items and history of that store on our website which is www.redmodernfurniture.com
For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/sodapopvintageaz/
SodaPopVintageeAZ
4824 N 7th St, Phoenix 85014
Phone: (602) 601-5341
Store Hours: Wed.-Sun. 10-5 or by Appt.
Mom Made Market's third annual shopping event
Over 125 'Momtrepreneur' brands return to Scottsdale for the third year to showcase their products and ideas
The market was founded to give moms and outlet to shop and interact with other moms who support one and other and their entrepreneurial endeavors
Activities for the whole family: face painting balloon animals, Disney princesses and superhero appearances
Tickets are $5, kids 12 and under are free, March 24 and 25 from 10-4 p.m. at Horizon High School
Mom Made Market was created by moms, for moms with a focus on giving moms the opportunity to support moms in business. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Lefebvre family to support their two children with spina bifida. The children have had to endure countless surgeries, with the youngest enduring surgery in utero.
For more information about the Mom Made Market Arizona please visit: www.themommademarket.com/mm-arizona/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themommademarketarizona/
Saturday, March. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Horizon High School
5601 E Greenway Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Melissa Villasenor current cast member on SNL in town to perform at The Tempe Improv
Show Times and Ticket Prices:
Thursday, March 22nd 8:00 PM
18 & over
Friday, March 23rd 7:30 PM
21 & over
Friday, March 23rd 10:00 PM
18 & over
Saturday, March 24th 7:00 PM
21 & over
Saturday, March 24th 9:30 PM
21 & over
Ticket Price: $20.00/$25.57
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/
Tempe Improv
930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: (480) 921-9877
National Puppy Day adoption special at AAWL
It's for the "young at heart," meaning the first 10 adult dogs will have all their adoption fees waived.
Local credit union Desert Financial will sponsor the first 10 adult dog adoptions at AAWL including any of the cute faces at this Google Drive link on 3/23! All dogs adopted from AAWL are fully vaccinated (including canine influenza), are spayed/neutered, microchipped, receive a 4-pound bag of food to help them transition into a new diet and are tested for a variety of medical issues prior to going home!
Doors opens at 11:30 a.m. on March 23rd.
For more information visit: https://aawl.org/
Arizona Animal Welfare league
25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034
602-273-6852
LEGOLAND Castle Hotel and SEA LIFE Aquarium
2018 will be the biggest year in Resort history with the opening of the nation's first LEGOLAND Castle Hotel on April 27 and the opening of Merlin's largest ride investment ever with LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure Submarine Ride this summer.
To learn more about the new additions visit: https://www.legoland.com/california/about-us/press/press-room/legoland-california-new-for-2018/
For more information: https://www.legoland.com/