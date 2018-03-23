Wildlife World Zoo welcomes baby black-necked swan, first in 30 years

New baby black-necked swans are hatched at the Wildlife World Zoo (Source: Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park)

Several black-necked swans hatched at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park.

According to the zoo, for the first time in 33 years, their black-necked swans successfully hatched babies.

The black-swan babies, or cygnets, “stay close to their parents and have been spending their days riding around their parents’ backs,” the zoo said.

The black-necked swans are from the wetlands in southern South America and both the male and female swans participate in the nesting process, including building the nest, incubating the eggs, and caring for the babies.

Black-necked swan cygnets are whiter in color than any other swan species.

The black-necked swan babies can be seen in Adventure Land at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park.

