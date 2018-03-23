ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 23-26)

A limited number of closures for improvement projects will occur along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (March 23-26), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled for part of the weekend on Loop 202 in the East Valley.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Higley and Power roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 24) for installation of message boards, traffic-flow sensors and cameras. DETOUR: Consider using eastbound Ray Road to Power Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure.

Consider using eastbound Ray Road to Power Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure. Southbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain/Santan freeways) closed between Broadway and Guadalupe roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 25) for installation of traffic-management technology, including traffic-flow sensors. Both US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramps to southbound Loop 202 closed. DETOUR: Consider using southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Guadalupe Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure.

Consider using southbound Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to Guadalupe Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure. Westbound Interstate 10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue will be permanently closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday (March 23) as part of the project to build the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. DETOUR: Consider using other nearby westbound I-10 on-ramps, including those at 43rd, 59th or 67th avenues.

Arizona has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

