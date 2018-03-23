Officials replace rotted trees around courthouse in Prescott

Yavapai County workers dig a hole for one of two trees being replaced on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza. (Source: Sue Tone/The Daily Courier)

Officials say more than a dozen trees have been removed from the grounds of the Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott.

The Daily Courier reports county personnel and arborists targeted 19 trees for removal after discovering extensive damage or decay inside the branches and tree trunks.

Officials say the trees were improperly trimmed in the past, causing the trees to rot from the accumulation of rainwater on the branches.

The decay caused destabilization, resulting in liability concerns should the branches or trees fall on people or property.

County administrative assistant Louise Harris says seven new trees have been planted and six more Elms were ordered.

Harris says the remaining replacement trees are expected to arrive in the next couple of weeks.

