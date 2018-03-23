Woman arrested after cocaine found hidden in gas tank

The woman hid the drugs in her Ford SUV's gas tank. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have arrested a Tucson woman on suspicion of trying to smuggle some $691,000 worth of cocaine into the United States hidden in her SUV's fuel tank.

The agency said Thursday that the 39-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a police dog detected a smell in the vehicle and the woman was instructed to undergo further inspection at the Nogales port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials say the multiple packages of cocaine discovered inside the tank collectively weigh nearly 61 pounds (about 27 kilograms).

