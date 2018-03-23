SLIDESHOW: Phoenix, Glendale firefighters extinguish 2nd-alarm fire at RV dealership

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Nearly 80 firefighters were busy fighting a second-alarm fire overnight at a Phoenix RV dealership.

[STORY: Nearly 80 firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Phoenix RV dealership]

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.