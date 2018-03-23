Nearly 80 firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Phoenix RV dealership

Somewhere between 60 to 80 firefighters responded to the blaze at La Mesa RV near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nearly 80 firefighters were busy fighting a second-alarm fire overnight at a Phoenix RV dealership.

According to Cpt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department, somewhere between 60 to 80 firefighters responded to the blaze at La Mesa RV near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

"Just after about 12:30 a.m. this morning, crews were called out initially for smoke in the area," Van Hook said. "Our crews found an active fire in the interior of this building."

The fire was concentrated in a separate building at the dealership complex. Van Hook said he believes it was being used as a showroom and service center for RVs.

The initial arriving crews began an offensive attack on the fire after breaching some rolled up doors. Once inside, they found dense smoke which made it challenging to find the source of the fire with the poor visibility.

In addition, exterior crews reported the fire coming through the roof. Thus, the decision was made to go defensive.

"They breached some doors, made an interior attack and initially found the fire had progressed quite extensively prior to firefighter arrival," Van Hook said. "The decision was made at that time to pull crews out."

The defensive attack included elevated water streams from ladder trucks. Van Hook said based on the size of the building and the initial unknown nature of the contents inside, crews upgraded the fire from a working fire to a first-alarm response and then a second-alarm response.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

"It appears to be a shutdown business overnight," Van Hook said. "As you would expect, we didn't find anyone in there that was claiming any injury or smoke inhalation or anything like that."

Due to the fire being in a service center with potentially hazardous materials, Van Hook said hazmat crews are at the scene in case there is a switch to a hazmat assignment. However, they believe it is primarily used as a showroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

