Nearly 80 firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Phoenix RV dealership

Nearly 80 firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Phoenix RV dealershipPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Researchers finally solve mystery of 'alien' skeleton
Researchers finally solve mystery of 'alien' skeletonA mummified skeleton discovered in Chile's Atacama Desert 15 years ago doesn't look like anyone you've ever met. In fact, some would say it looks, well, alien.More >A mummified skeleton discovered in Chile's Atacama Desert 15 years ago doesn't look like anyone you've ever met. In fact, some would say it looks, well, alien.More >
Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River
Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River
A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.More >
A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.More >
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
4-year-old accidentally shoots 7-month-old baby
4-year-old accidentally shoots 7-month-old baby
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >
Mission Impossible? Billionaire wants to save Toys 'R' Us
Mission Impossible? Billionaire wants to save Toys 'R' Us
The CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tike toys wants to save Toys "R" Us.More >
The CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tike toys wants to save Toys "R" Us.More >
Only 117 years until this asteroid hits us, maybe
Only 117 years until this asteroid hits us, maybe
NASA has announced that on September 22, 2135, there is a small chance an asteroid a third of a mile across will slam into the Earth with an impact energy equivalent to the currently deployed arsenal of US nuclear ballistic missiles.More >
NASA has announced that on September 22, 2135, there is a small chance an asteroid a third of a mile across will slam into the Earth with an impact energy equivalent to the currently deployed arsenal of US nuclear ballistic missiles.More >
Investigators recreate fatal crash involving self-driving Uber car
Investigators recreate fatal crash involving self-driving Uber car
Investigators were back out running a new set of tests on the Tempe street where a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a woman.More >
Investigators were back out running a new set of tests on the Tempe street where a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a woman.More >
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossilNaomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.More >Naomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.More >
Bee experts warn aggressive bees on the rise in Phoenix area
Bee experts warn aggressive bees on the rise in Phoenix area
It may be the first day of spring but that also means bee season is here, too. And Phoenix is home to some aggressive bees.More >
It may be the first day of spring but that also means bee season is here, too. And Phoenix is home to some aggressive bees.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher arrested for sexual misconduct
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher arrested for sexual misconduct
She's accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old boy, and now a Valley sixth-grade teacher is behind bars.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
RAW VIDEO: MCSO rescues couple, horse in Salt River
RAW VIDEO: MCSO rescues couple, horse in Salt River
Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued a couple who helped save a baby horse in the Salt River in Mesa. (Source: Salt River Wild Horse Management Group)More >
Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued a couple who helped save a baby horse in the Salt River in Mesa. (Source: Salt River Wild Horse Management Group)More >
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
RAW VIDEO: Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student brought into jail
RAW VIDEO: Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student brought into jail
On Thursday night, a Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student was brought to the Fourth Avenue Jail.More >
On Thursday night, a Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student was brought to the Fourth Avenue Jail.More >