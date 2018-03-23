Can Uber's self-driving project survive a lawsuit? Legal experts say yes

The daughter of Elaine Herzberg, the pedestrian killed in a collision with an Uber SUV, has hired a lawyer.

They haven't filed a notice of claim yet, but some experts think that could be coming.

So what would getting sued after a deadly crash mean for a company like Uber? Could it spell the end of self-driving cars?

Attorney Marc Lamber, legal analyst with Fennemore Craig, P.C. says a lawsuit would likely not be the death of the project, but it certainly would be a marked beginning of a change.

"Someone is going to want to make sure that they understand their legal rights and that they're protected and evidence is preserved," said Lamber.

If they take that route, the process could take months, if not years. There might even be payouts awarded to Herzberg's family.

Lamber says the company might also be asked to improve its equipment.

"We can prevent these accidents from happening, or lessening them from happening, by bringing claims, by making sure the law protects people," said Lamber.

He says this would make the technology better and safer for everyone.

"I don't think [self-driving cars are] going anywhere, this is going to grow, it's going to continue, we all have our different opinions. But hopefully we can make it safer," said Lamber.

Lamber says things like seat belts, airbags and anti-lock brakes were all made commonplace because of lawsuits. He predicts this case could bring about another important evolution in the car industry.

