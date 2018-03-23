Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River

MCSO rescued a couple and a baby horse in the Salt River in the northeast Valley on Thursday. (Salt River Wild Horse Management Group)

A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.

Ryan Schultz and Bren Schultz tried to rescue the foal near the Coon Bluff Campground in Mesa, said the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

[RAW VIDEO: MCSO rescues couple, horse in Salt River]

But the river was too strong for them and they got stuck in the water.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to rescue them.

Crews used a rope line to make sure they didn't get swept down the river and then deputies on a boat rescued the couple and the horse.

Ryan and Bren were cold but should be OK, said the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

The foal was reunited with his mom.

The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group said it will check on Friday morning on the foal. The group said if he makes it, the newborn will be named Clint, after the deputy in charge of the rescue.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.