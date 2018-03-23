Driving instructor simulates crash, says autonomous Uber accident was preventable

A Scottsdale driving instructor is offering a view of the driver-less Uber crash he believes shows the accident was preventable.

Rich Wojtczak, owner of Driving MBA, programmed his driving simulator to mimic some of the conditions present the night of the crash in Tempe.

[READ MORE: Tempe PD releases video of moments before self-driving Uber hit, killed pedestrian]

“What occurred here is an unfortunate circumstance where for whatever reason the programming failed,” says Wojtczak. “[The driver] could have braked in time or actually utilized the steering wheel.”

The video released by Tempe police show the Uber employee behind the wheel looking down before looking up right before the moment of impact.

Wojtczak says he always warns students about the dangers of distracted driving.

[WATCH: Video of moments before fatal wreck]

“In that period of time things can change dramatically,” says Wojtczak. “Always scan and pick up information about potential hazards and be prepared to respond to them.”

Tempe police have not determined fault in Sunday night’s crash.

RELATED STORIES

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.