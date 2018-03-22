Gilbert brewery creates IPA dedicated to Pat Tillman

The Arizona Wilderness Brewing in Gilbert prides itself on creating some unique IPA's and their latest venture involves a triple IPA that contains 42 hops.

Now, the average beer usually contains less than six. The reason behind the number 42 is that its the same worn by Pat Tillman while he was playing for ASU.

The IPA is going to have a limited release, only once a year during the Pat Tillman Foundation Run that's held on April 21.

The story of how this brewery came to making this beer is pretty cool. The owners, Jon Buford and Pat Ware became friends with some offensive lineman including Jared Veldheer dropped by the brewery a few years back they all wanted to create a special brew that could honor Tillman. The owners came up with the name O-LINE TRIPLE IPA.

Pat Tillman was a Cardinal who left the NFL to join the U.S. Army in 2002 and was killed while overseas in Afghanistan. A foundation in his name has flourished since then.

Arizona Wilderness Brewery says some of the proceeds for the beer will be donated to the Pat Tillman Foundation. They hope to raise around $10,000, which some of the Cardinals will match.

