Tempe Festival of the Arts returns this weekend

Hundreds of artists will be in downtown Tempe this weekend.

Tempe Festival of the Arts returns to Mill Avenue from March 23 to 25.

More than 350 artists from around the country will be there, ranging from sculptors to painters to musicians and a whole lot more.

There will also be two stages with live music on all three days and a kids' interactive area.

Attendees for the bi-annual event can also visit the festival's two beer and wine gardens. For those wanting a wine tasting, there will be a selection of Arizona wines at the Centerpoint Plaza.

The event is free, rain or shine. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit their website.

