Republicans fight bill making it easier for sex assault victims to sue abusers
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Former football star dies before moving into dream house
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
Naomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.More >
Tempe PD releases video of moments before self-driving Uber hit, killed pedestrian
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
Police: Man said he hurt 4-year-old boy 'in a playful manner'
A Phoenix man is facing a charge of child abuse after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in the hospital for three weeks.More >
UPDATE: 7 hurt in north Phoenix crash, 1 child ejected from vehicle
Two infants were ejected from a vehicle and two children were critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
Paradise Valley woman's attempt at land-speed record ends in a crash
Valerie Thompson went to Australia this weekend hoping to break the all-time land speed record of 376.36 miles per hour on her motorcycle. Unfortunately things did not go as planned, her attempt ended in a heart-stopping crash.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Couple arrested after body of 6-month-old baby found in container of cat litter
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >
Phoenix charter school to close due to 'egregious financial mismanagement'
State regulators plan to shut down a Phoenix charter school for “egregious financial mismanagement” after investigators determined the school’s president spent thousands of dollars of school funds on personal trips and her own bills, among other violations.More >
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on "Politics Unplugged" and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. "I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists," said Welch. "This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families." With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch's arrival only strengthens 3TV's commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
Republicans fight bill making it easier for sex assault victims to sue abusers
A Senate panel on Thursday narrowly passed a bill giving sexual assault victims more time to sue their abusers after a majority of Republicans voted to kill it.More >
Mom of 8-year-old severely burned says daughter is "responding well" to treatment
Lilly McCune is thankful that her 8-year-old daughter and husband are making progress in their recovery.More >
Got allergies? Our warm, dry weather in Phoenix could be making it worse
Warm, dry weather is making the Phoenix area one of the worst places in the country right now for allergy sufferers.More >
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users (WXIN)More >
VIDEO: Fastest woman on wheels takes a tumble
She's the fastest woman on two wheels. The Valley resident was in Australia this weekend attempting to break the land speed record on her motorcycle when this happened.More >
Wildcat community mourns Sun Devil
