Republicans fight bill making it easier for sex assault victims to sue abusers

A Senate panel on Thursday narrowly passed a bill giving sexual assault victims more time to sue their abusers after a majority of Republicans voted to kill it.

HB 2157 raises the number of years victims can sue after they were assaulted from two to seven years.

Then measure passed 4-3 with three of the four Republicans on the committee voting against.

Sen. Bob Worsley, a Republican from Mesa, was one of the GOP lawmakers who opposed the bill. He raised concerns that organizations like the Boy Scouts of America could suffer financial consequences.

"I think moving from two years to everything retroactive and there's no limit after, is putting good organizations that may not of had good procedures in place in the past, putting them at tremendous financial risk," Worlsey said during the hearing.

Joining Worlsey in voting "no" on the bill, was Senators Nancy Barto and Frank Pratt.

Although the measure got out of the committee, supporters of the legislation worry it won't make to the Senate floor for a final vote.

