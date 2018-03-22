Professional Bull Riding cowboy stops by AZ Family studios

Some of the toughest athletes in the world are in the Valley of the Sun this weekend.

Professional Bull Riding visits Gila River Arena on Friday and Saturday night. Professional rider Tanner Byrne stopped by AZ Family studios to chat.

"It's going pretty fast. Your mind is racing. There's a lot of added emotions at these shows. You training and everything you've done leading up to it is going to get you through that ride," said Byrne, who grew up playing hockey, baseball and lacrosse in Canada.

"If you're thinking about what's going to happen at the next jump you're probably behind for a half second. You're going to get thrown in the dirt."

Byrne won in St. Louis earlier this year. It was a clean start after a tough 2017.

"It set me up for the season. Last year I was out pretty much the whole season. I broke my collar bone and shoulder blade, it took me out for a while. I came back and ended up tearing my groin off which took me out for 5-6 months," said Byrne.

"I tried to make a return to save my season and ended up breaking my wrist and ankle. It was just kind of a roller coaster of wrecks. I understood it wasn't my year. Took it off, came in fresh and set myself back up top of the world standings and now going for a world championship."

Byrne will ride on Friday and Saturday night in Glendale. To get another championship belt buckle, he'll need the best three head average of any rider.

