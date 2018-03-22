Beware of phone scam: Callers impersonating MCSO personnel

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) wants to warn folks about a scam going on right now, during which someone is calling people and impersonating MCSO employees.

The caller states that immediate action must be taken for a criminal warrant being issued, money owed to MCSO for missed jury duty, or an unpaid fine.

The caller asks the person to send money via money order or meet them at the MCSO to collect payment.

Often the caller references personal information.

It is important to remember that, MCSO will NOT ask for money over the phone or request to meet you in person to take your money.

If you receive an unusual phone call from a phone number you do not recognize and they are identifying themselves as MCSO staff, make sure you never provide your personal information to an unknown caller.

Please report the phone calls to the MCSO nonemergency number at 602-876-1011.

