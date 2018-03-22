Scottsdale DJ only in the world to DJ with cassette tapes

Out with the new, and in with the... old?

“I wanted this to compete with the turntable.”

DJ “Ruthless Ramsey” is changing the music world with cassettes, but used as turntables.

He teaches a DJ class at Scottsdale Community College but is the only one to use tapes as his tracks, because a boombox is all his family could afford when he was seven years old.

“Me and my family were in Section 8 housing,” said Ramsey. “I wanted to do turntables, so I had to find some way to do it.”

And he did!

He has inspired his students like Blake Smith, who was the first graduate of the associate's degree in DJ-ing at the community college.

“He’s an eccentric, amazing, talented genius,” said Smith.

Ramsey said it took him years of trial and error to figure out how to mix and scratch with cassettes, something that leaves little room for error.

“The corner of your thumb is all that’s touching the surface area to gain control and manipulate the sound…it’s beyond me!” said Smith.

Ramsey’s videos on social media have more than a million views, but he said it’s never been about the “likes” and the “clicks,” it’s about his students…

“Building character, building charisma,” said Ramsey.

…and sending them on the right track.

