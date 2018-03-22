Mom of 8-year-old severely burned says daughter is "responding well" to treatment

Lilly McCune is thankful that her 8-year-old daughter and husband are making progress in their recovery.

The two were severely burned in the front yard of their north Phoenix home Saturday evening.

Right now, both are receiving treatment at Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix.

McCune said they were celebrating St. Patrick's Day with neighbors when their homemade portable fire pit exploded.

McCune said the pit was filled with lava rock and wood.

"They were having trouble starting up the fire pit, which was not really a fire pit, it was a portable trough that was filled with lava rock and wood," said McCune. "They couldn't get it started and somehow there was a lighting agent that caused combustion."

McCune said Isabella was sitting on her brother's lap in a chair when the incident occurred.

Her injuries are more severe than those of her father.

"She’s not able to speak but she is able to communicate with her eyes and use her lips a little bit," explained McCune.

According to McCune, Isabella's suffered third-degree burns on 50 percent of her body, including both legs, arms, abdomen, and lower back.

On Thursday. Isabella had her fourth surgery since being rushed to Maricopa Medical Center Saturday night.

"She’s responding so well to treatment that she’s already scheduled for another surgery tomorrow," said McCune. "We know that we have a long road ahead of us. We would like to just take one step at a time and today, we’re grateful that today’s surgery went well."

Meanwhile, Isabella's father is also at the hospital.

According to McCune, five percent of husband ’s body was burned. He suffered burns on his right leg, ankle, back and arm. He has another surgery scheduled for Monday, and depending on how that goes, he could be released soon.

"My husband is so traumatized," said McCune. "He loves his daughter more than life itself. He’s not ready to speak at the moment because he’s so emotional, but he’s grateful to be close to her and to be able to see her off when she is going into surgeries."

McCune's neighbors started a GOFUNDME account to help pay for expenses.

"Thank you for caring," she said. "Because our family needs a lot of prayers right now and a lot of positive thoughts, thank you for that."

