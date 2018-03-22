UPDATE: Student found dead at NAU housing complex has been identified

UPDATE: Student found dead at NAU housing complex has been identifiedPosted: Updated:
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Former football star dies before moving into dream house
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossilNaomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.More >Naomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.More >
Tempe PD releases video of moments before self-driving Uber hit, killed pedestrian
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
Police: Man said he hurt 4-year-old boy 'in a playful manner'
A Phoenix man is facing a charge of child abuse after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in the hospital for three weeks.More >
UPDATE: 7 hurt in north Phoenix crash, 1 child ejected from vehicle
Two infants were ejected from a vehicle and two children were critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
Paradise Valley woman's attempt at land-speed record ends in a crash
Phoenix charter school to close due to 'egregious financial mismanagement'
State regulators plan to shut down a Phoenix charter school for “egregious financial mismanagement” after investigators determined the school’s president spent thousands of dollars of school funds on personal trips and her own bills, among other violations.More >
Couple arrested after body of 6-month-old baby found in container of cat litter
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >
NAU, Flagstaff police investigate after body found in student housing apartment
NAU and Flagstaff police are investigating a death in a student housing apartment. The incident reportedly happened at a student housing complex called Hilltop Townhomes.More >
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users (WXIN)More >
VIDEO: Fastest woman on wheels takes a tumble
She's the fastest woman on two wheels. The Valley resident was in Australia this weekend attempting to break the land speed record on her motorcycle when this happened.More >
VIDEO: Are more Arizona charter schools running out of money?
CBS 5 is investigating if Arizona charter schools have a major math problem. On Wednesday we learned another Valley charter will shut down -- the second this year because they're broke. And some experts say it's far from the last charter school in financial danger. Story: http://bit.ly/2pspmdCMore >
