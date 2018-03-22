UPDATE: Student found dead at NAU housing complex has been identified

Police say a Northern Arizona University student has been found dead in a housing complex on campus.

NAU Police say the man has been identified as Joseph Michael Bock.

His age and hometown weren't immediately released Thursday.

[RELATED: NAU, Flagstaff police investigate after body found in student housing apartment]

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death and NAU Police they won't speculate on it.

They say the body was found about 2 p.m. Tuesday while staff at the Hilltop Townhomes was conducting routine inspections of the apartments.

NAU Police are calling it "an unattended death" and are investigating it in conjuncture with Flagstaff police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.