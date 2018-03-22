Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800

When Janet Allen found her Litchfield Park home, she fell head over heels. Not long after moving in, Allen wanted to increase security around the house and decided have a decorative, metal gate installed in her outdoor courtyard area. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When Janet Allen found her new Litchfield Park home, she fell head over heels.

"Mainly with being a new home it had all the upgrades that you normally would see when you moved into a resale home," Allen told 3 On Your Side.

Not long after moving in, Allen wanted to increase security around the house and decided have a decorative, metal gate installed in her outdoor courtyard area.

"I wanted a gate that would open to give me extra security,” she said. “So, I could use my forecourt without worrying about anybody coming any further."

So Allen got a hold of a Valley company called T & A's Mobile Welding, also known as T & A's Welding Fabrication and Repair.

Allen says she was familiar with the company because she's hired them before and dealt with the company's owner, a guy named Thomas Hall, who also goes by Tyler Hall. Allen immediately recognized him when 3 On Your Side showed her a picture.

"Yes that's him," she told us.

According to an invoice Hall drew up in October, the welding company agreed to fabricate a metal gate for $1,600.

Hall then asked for and received an $800 deposit from Allen and then told her he'd get started on the project.

"He said it would take 3 weeks or something, plus or minus, but he never got around to making it," Allen said.

Remember she gave T & A Welding the $800 deposit way back in October, but 6 months later she still doesn't have her security gate. All she says she ever gets from Hall are excuses.

"First of all he said that he was too busy but he's got it on his roster and his plans,” she said. “It was one excuse the other then he said he said he had ill health."

Allen says she started emailing Hall indicating she was tired of waiting and asked for her money to be refunded. In return, she got an email saying the “check's in the mail,” and that she would get her money soon.

And then things really took a turn when Allen showed 3 On Your Side emails from T & A Mobile that are so obscene, we can't tell you what they say.

"It's too crude to actually mention on camera," she said.

Allen never did get her $800 back from T & A and its owner Hall, so 3 On Your Side emailed him. Hall declined to speak with us on-camera, but once again said the “check's in the mail.” When that check didn't arrive, we went to his address he listed on corporation paperwork.

"I'm looking for Tom Hall,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked a woman who answered the door.

"You have the wrong address," she replied, saying she’s lived there for years.

According to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, the agency says it investigated Allen’s complaint against Thomas Hall and his company and handed their results over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office where criminal charges are pending.

The contracting board also issued T & A Mobile Welding a cease and desist order along with a $2,500 fine because Tom Hall and his company are not licensed as required by state law. Allen says she’s glad to hear the contracting board is cracking down on Hall.

"They're going to pursue it to the extent of the law,” she said.

By the way, the old check in the mail routine has been going on for months and still no check. I’ll let you know what the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decides to do in a follow up report.

