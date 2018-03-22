Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800Posted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
3 On Your Side
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Former football star dies before moving into dream house
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at her sister's soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
Naomi was bored. A 6-year-old can stay riveted by her older sister's soccer game for only so long.
Tempe PD releases video of moments before self-driving Uber hit, killed pedestrian
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
Police: Man said he hurt 4-year-old boy 'in a playful manner'
A Phoenix man is facing a charge of child abuse after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in the hospital for three weeks.More >
UPDATE: 7 hurt in north Phoenix crash, 1 child ejected from vehicle
Two infants were ejected from a vehicle and two children were critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
Paradise Valley woman's attempt at land-speed record ends in a crash
Valerie Thompson went to Australia this weekend hoping to break the all-time land speed record of 376.36 miles per hour on her motorcycle. Unfortunately things did not go as planned, her attempt ended in a heart-stopping crash.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Couple arrested after body of 6-month-old baby found in container of cat litter
The parents have been charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the whereabouts of a child and criminal conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint.More >
Phoenix charter school to close due to 'egregious financial mismanagement'
State regulators plan to shut down a Phoenix charter school for “egregious financial mismanagement” after investigators determined the school’s president spent thousands of dollars of school funds on personal trips and her own bills, among other violations.More >
Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River
A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.More >
ASU using sewage to measure opioid use, abuse
The lab obtains pooled samples of raw sewage and then identifies concentrations of various opioids, including morphine, codeine, oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl.More >
Police shoot, kill unarmed man holding cellphone in backyard
Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed.More >
Gilbert brewery creates IPA dedicated to Pat Tillman
The Arizona Wilderness Brewing in Gilbert prides itself on creating some unique IPA's and their latest venture involves a triple IPA that contains 42 hops.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck
The Tempe Police Department on Wednesday released Uber video of the moments leading up to a self-driving vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian as she pushed her bike across the street earlier this week.More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects
VIDEO: Fastest woman on wheels takes a tumble
VIDEO: Fastest woman on wheels takes a tumble
She's the fastest woman on two wheels. The Valley resident was in Australia this weekend attempting to break the land speed record on her motorcycle when this happened.More >
Wildcat community mourns Sun Devil
Wildcat community mourns Sun Devil