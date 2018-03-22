UPDATE: Senate OKs school tax extension, sends to House

The Arizona Senate had voted to extend a sales tax that provides more than $500 million a year for K-12 schools until 2041.

Thursday's 26-4 vote sends the proposal to the House, which was debating the Proposition 301 extension while the Senate voted.

The original tax was approved by voters in 2000 and levies a 6/10 of a cent sales tax to fund K-12 schools, universities and colleges. It was set to expire in 2021.

The House is taking up the Senate version and approve sends to Gov. Doug Ducey for his consideration. It extends the tax for 20 years and uses $64 million currently being used for debt service and redirects it to teacher pay after June 2021.

The sales tax brings in about $667 million a year. Public K-12 schools get the bulk of the cash, b ut universities and colleges and bond interest payments also get a share.

