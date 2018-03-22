Taylor Made: Former Valley football star returns home to coach Arcadia High School

Taylor Made: Former Valley football star returns home to coach Arcadia High SchoolPosted: Updated:
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River
A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.More >
Message on dollar bill claims to be written by long-missing Mikelle Biggs
Could a dollar bill lead to clues about a long-missing Valley girl, Mikelle Biggs? Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa home in 1999. Biggs, who was 11 at the time, was waiting for an ice-cream truck when she vanished.More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Missing Iowa family of four found dead in Mexico, officials say
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Woman arrested for beating husband who forgot their anniversary
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Nearly 80 firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Phoenix RV dealership
Nearly 80 firefighters were busy fighting a second-alarm fire overnight at a Phoenix RV dealership.More >
Researchers finally solve mystery of 'alien' skeleton
7-month-old baby accidentally shot by 4-year-old sibling in serious condition
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >
Salt River Police involved in shooting near Scottsdale
Salt River Police were involved in a shooting at the Pavilions at Talking Stick near Loop 101 and Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale Friday morning.More >
Bedridden woman found covered by roaches, maggots
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >
Good Samaritans jump in to help Chandler police officer fighting with suspect
Justin Erickson didn't think twice about jumping into action to help a Chandler police officer arrest 32-year-old Mathew Martinez, who was wanted for drugs and shoplifting.More >
Taylor Made: Former Valley football star returns home to coach Arcadia High School
Kerry Taylor’s long and winding football road has taken him back home. “It means a lot,” said Taylor standing in the middle of his new home stadium at Arcadia High School. “It’s a school I think I can have a tremendous impact at and I’m just ready to get started.”More >
VIDEO: Meet SoFi, the robot fish
SoFi swims among the other fish in the sea, but she’s no ordinary fish. Check out what she’s collecting underwater.More >
Glendale rolls out plan to put cops on all high school campuses
Glendale city leaders rolled out a plan to put more cops on campuses immediately.More >
