Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.

Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.

She was a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy near 182rd Avenue and Broadway in Goodyear.

Police say a parent found text messages between Zamora and the male student, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus.

The parent told the principal about the incident, and the principal called the police.

Zamora is set to be booked into Fourth Avenue Jail later Wednesday.

Just a few weeks ago, a Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.

