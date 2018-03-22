Fire crews battle blaze at Phoenix apartment complex

Firefighters responded to an aggressive fire in Phoenix. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

Phoenix firefighters responded to a fire of a single-story apartment complex in Phoenix Thursday.

The fire was described as being aggressive and fast-moving. It destroyed two units in the small, u-shaped apartment complex near Seventh Street and Roeser Road.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the gable end of one of the three separate buildings that make up the complex.

Upon entering the structure, firefighters found extensive fire in the attic, which prompted fire crews to upgrade the assignment to a first-alarm fire. In total, approximately 40-50 firefighters were assigned to the incident.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from jumping to other buildings, and all occupants were able to exit the apartment complex without injuries.

The fire Is currently under investigation.

